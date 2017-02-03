3 Things I Learned - Week #5

January has come and gone – and of course this week is no different than the last – always something new.
- Exposing everything to the outside world is never a good idea, but there are times where you have to leave something open in order to manage everything else in the remote location. That is where a bastion host comes in.
How to Record SSH Sessions Established Through a Bastion Host – is a really interesting way of monitoring what is happening on this node – and how to create an audit trail.
- Gitlab had a meltdown this week. Two lessons I learned from this mess.
1. make sure you have proper backups.
2. Backups are not worth anything – unless they have been validated
- The AWS Spot marketplace is a fascinating concept, something that I am not yet comfortable using – but will be happy to learn more about
Till next week!!